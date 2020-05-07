CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,740 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.