CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of CAE worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CAE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CAE by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

