CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,900 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

NYSE DGX opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

