CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 23,643 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Alamos Gold worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,287,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 1,425,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

AGI stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

