Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lowered to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $90.05 on Monday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.