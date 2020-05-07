Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $54.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chegg traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $61.43, 10,924,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 511% from the average session volume of 1,787,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHGG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

In related news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $159,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,385 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,566. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Chegg by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chegg by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,029,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chegg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

