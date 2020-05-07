Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,285 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.1% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.6% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 99,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

