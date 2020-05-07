Champion Iron Ltd Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$3.15.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

