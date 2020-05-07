Cfra Upgrades Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Buy

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMCX. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Amc Networks’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 151.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

