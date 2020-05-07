Cervus Equipment (CVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$259.55 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.