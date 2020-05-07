Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Raised by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cerner by 729.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,141 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after purchasing an additional 432,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 404,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,087 shares of company stock valued at $17,306,231. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

