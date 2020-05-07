Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Trading 7.7% Higher

Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE) shares traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 161,039 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 237% from the average session volume of 47,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cequence Energy Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

