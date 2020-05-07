Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Cartier Resources Inc (CVE:ECR) rose 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 130,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 223,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

About Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located in Val-d'Or. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

