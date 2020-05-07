CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CARLSBERG AS/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

