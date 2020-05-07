Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on CATM. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Cardtronics stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cardtronics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 130,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cardtronics by 9,726.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 75,474 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardtronics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

