Capital Square LLC Purchases 235 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

