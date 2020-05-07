Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $39.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

