Cannabix Technologies (CNSX:BLO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.41. Cannabix Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 10,562 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59.

About Cannabix Technologies (CNSX:BLO)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

