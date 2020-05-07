Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cameco traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 1259983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCJ. CIBC raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $36,730,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cameco by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,850 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $11,570,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $9,749,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,892,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 812,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

