Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,965 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 117,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 170,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

