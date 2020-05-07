Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will announce $112.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.20 million and the lowest is $112.00 million. Calix reported sales of $100.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $456.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $460.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $484.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.90 million to $495.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 716,508 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALX opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $680.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

