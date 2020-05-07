Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $938.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.02. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 105,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 160,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

