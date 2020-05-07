C-Bond Systems (CBNT) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS: CBNT) is one of 36 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare C-Bond Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares C-Bond Systems and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|C-Bond Systems
|$600,000.00
|N/A
|-0.31
|C-Bond Systems Competitors
|$156.37 million
|$56.53 million
|6.13
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for C-Bond Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|C-Bond Systems
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|C-Bond Systems Competitors
|409
|962
|771
|41
|2.20
As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 61.92%. Given C-Bond Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C-Bond Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares C-Bond Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|C-Bond Systems
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|C-Bond Systems Competitors
|-8.30%
|4.53%
|1.92%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
31.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
C-Bond Systems competitors beat C-Bond Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
About C-Bond Systems
C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
