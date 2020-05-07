Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,790.45 ($23.55).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,354 ($30.97). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,602.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,912.93.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Bunzl will post 12979.4266057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.20), for a total value of £40,714.56 ($53,557.70).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

