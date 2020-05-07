Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600 at Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,790.45 ($23.55).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,602.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,912.93. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,354 ($30.97). The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Bunzl will post 12979.4266057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.20), for a total value of £40,714.56 ($53,557.70).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

