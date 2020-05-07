Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Down 9.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) traded down 9.9% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $34.20, 5,259,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 271% from the average session volume of 1,416,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

In related news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 11,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $397,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,862 shares in the company, valued at $465,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.82.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

