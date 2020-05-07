Brokers Set Expectations for ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

ON opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

