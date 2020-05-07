Brokerages Expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($1.40). Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

