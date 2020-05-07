Brokerages Expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report sales of $46.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $44.50 million. Dmc Global posted sales of $110.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year sales of $231.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.30 million to $239.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $266.90 million, with estimates ranging from $253.80 million to $280.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dmc Global.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOM. TheStreet downgraded Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta purchased 10,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at $22,288,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth $20,924,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth $6,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth $5,011,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dmc Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.