Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce $26.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $16.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $133.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $136.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $173.70 million, with estimates ranging from $167.40 million to $180.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 36.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDP. Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

