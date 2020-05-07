Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post $196.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.94 million and the highest is $212.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $192.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $853.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.89 million to $869.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $829.18 million, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $924.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

BOOT stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $517.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

