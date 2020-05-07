Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

