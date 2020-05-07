Brinker Capital Inc. Takes Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

QTWO stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.55. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $8,291,701.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,534.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,273 shares of company stock worth $26,950,900. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.