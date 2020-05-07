Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 8,274 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cohu worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,155,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after purchasing an additional 778,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of COHU opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

