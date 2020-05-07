Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 8,190 Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 728,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of E opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $33.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eni SpA will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.9341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is 75.42%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

