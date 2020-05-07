Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 7,375 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.40% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $172.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

