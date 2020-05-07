Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,147 shares of company stock worth $964,616 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

