Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,961 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after buying an additional 363,331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,763 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,826 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJRD opened at $39.94 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

