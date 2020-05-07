Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total transaction of $653,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,301,351.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,368 shares of company stock worth $13,129,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $316.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

