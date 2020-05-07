Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Community Bankshares worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,458,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, President Gary R. Mills purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,153 shares of company stock worth $81,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

