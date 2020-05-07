Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Miller Industries worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.91. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

