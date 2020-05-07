Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 259.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

