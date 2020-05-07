Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSE:FND opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

