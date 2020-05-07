Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 3,245 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of EVBG opened at $139.66 on Thursday. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

In other news, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $252,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,066 shares of company stock worth $5,666,973. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

