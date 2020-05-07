Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.52.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.