Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLNX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $124.89 on Thursday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLNX. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.