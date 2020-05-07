Brinker Capital Inc. Invests $683,000 in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NYSE VOYA opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

