Brinker Capital Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,997,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 341,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 451,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 966,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 611,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,583 shares of company stock worth $955,066. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

BDSI stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. Research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

