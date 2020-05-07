Brinker Capital Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $133,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock worth $792,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $55.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

