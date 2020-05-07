Brinker Capital Inc. Has $737,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after buying an additional 97,733 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $336.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $449,802. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

